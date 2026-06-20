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FATAL COLLISON One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

Tragedy struck on Friday evening, June 19, when two London-bound passenger trains collided near Elstow, just south of Bedford. The crash occurred around 5:15pm, involving two East Midlands Railway services travelling to London St Pancras from Nottingham and Corby. British Transport Police confirmed the death of one driver and reported 89 passengers injured. Emergency services raced to the scene with over 20 ambulances and six air ambulances dispatched.

Driver Fatally Injured

The only fatality was the driver of one train, according to British Transport Police. The rest of the casualties included 11 critically injured, 22 seriously hurt, and 56 with minor injuries. The collision happened when one train rear-ended the other on the same track, causing significant carriage damage and smoke at the scene.

Major Disruption in the East Midlands

All rail lines between Bedford and Luton remain blocked. East Midlands Railway has suspended all services to and from London St Pancras station, causing severe travel disruption for commuters and travellers in the area.

Investigation Underway

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has deployed inspectors to examine the site and determine how both trains came to be on the same section of track. The inquiry aims to prevent future incidents and understand the exact cause of the collision.

Emergency Response Efforts

Emergency services responded swiftly, with medical teams treating and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The hard, sudden impact shattered carriages but both trains remained largely upright despite the force of the crash.

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