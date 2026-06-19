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BOMB ALERT Edinburgh Airport Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Bomb Squad Response

Edinburgh Airport Evacuated After Suspicious Package Sparks Bomb Squad Response

Edinburgh Airport was evacuated on the evening of 19 June 2026 after police were called to reports of a suspicious package. Emergency services, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams, attended the scene around 6.50pm as holidaymakers were ordered to leave the busy terminal. A large cordon and road closures remain in place while investigations continue.

Emergency Response Deployed

Police Scotland confirmed the evacuation was a precautionary measure following the report. EOD units were seen swarming the airport to assess the situation and ensure public safety. The incident has caused disruption as teams work to investigate the potential threat.

Transport Disruptions Underway

Local transport faced immediate impact with several road closures around the terminal. Citylink bus services to Edinburgh Airport were altered, terminating at the Moxy Hotel and picking up at the Hilton Hotel instead. Passengers are advised to check for updates from their transport providers.

Flight Operations Affected

Inbound flights experienced disruptions, with some aircraft reportedly rerouted away from Edinburgh. Passengers are urged to verify the status of their flights with airlines due to delays and changes caused by the security incident.

Official Statements

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Edinburgh airport has been evacuated as a precaution following a report of a potentially suspicious package, reported around 6.50pm on Friday, 19 June, 2026. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are in attendance and a cordon is in place around the airport with road closures in place. Enquiries are ongoing and members of the public are advised to check ahead and contact their airline for updates.” A representative for Edinburgh Airport stated: “Due to reports of a potentially suspicious item, the airport has been evacuated while specialist teams investigate. Updates will be issued when available. Passengers should check with their airline for the latest information on their flight.”

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