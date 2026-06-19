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ARSON SENTANCE Two Men Jailed for Arson Attacks on UK Prime Minister’s London Properties

Two Men Jailed for Arson Attacks on UK Prime Minister’s London Properties

Two men have been sentenced for organising a series of arson attacks targeting the UK Prime Minister’s properties and a vehicle in north London last May. Roman Lavrynovych, 22, a Ukrainian national, and Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, a Romanian national, were convicted of conspiracy to commit arson following a trial at the Old Bailey. The Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London unit led the investigation, swiftly arresting both men within a week of taking charge.

Prime Minister’s Property Targeted

The arson attacks occurred in May 2025 and included a Toyota car previously owned by the Prime Minister, a residential property in Islington owned by Keir Starmer, and another house managed by a firm he formerly directed and held shares in. The final attack, on 12 May, prompted CTP London to take over the investigation.  

Digital Evidence Cracks Case

Police uncovered thousands of messages exchanged on the Telegram app in Ukrainian and Russian, revealing coordination and promises of payment from a contact named ‘El Money.’ Surveillance footage linked Lavrynovych to the scenes, while his phone data revealed reconnaissance missions prior to the fires.  

Arrests At Home And Airport

Lavrynovych was arrested at his Sydenham home on 13 May 2025 after police matched his trainers to the white spirit used in the attack and found a petrol can with his DNA. Carpiuc was detained at Luton Airport on 17 May as he attempted to flee to Romania, highlighting the swift police action.

Lengthy Jail Terms For Arson

Lavrynovych received seven years in prison for conspiracy and reckless arson endangering lives. Carpiuc was jailed for two years for his role in the arson conspiracy. Commander Helen Flanagan praised the rapid police work and warned against engaging in similar crimes directed via anonymous online accounts.

“You will be identified and brought to justice, and the only thing you will be left with is facing the prospect of a lengthy jail sentence,” said Commander Flanagan.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolitics

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