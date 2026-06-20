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ADDICTION BATTLE Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

Hollywood actor Terry Crews has opened up about his intense porn addiction, revealing that at its worst, he would watch porn for up to 13 hours straight, from 10am until 11pm. The 57-year-old star publicly discussed the issue to highlight the reality of addiction and encourage others to seek help.

Unfiltered Confession

Terry Crews described his addiction as uncontrollable, calling his marathon viewing sessions a “splurge” he simply couldn’t stop. He admitted the addiction started years ago and has been a persistent battle in his life.

Setting An Example

Despite the stigma attached to porn addiction, especially for a public figure, Crews shares his experience openly. His honesty aims to reduce shame and inspire others suffering in silence to come forward and find support.

Long-term Struggle

Crews has been discussing his pornography issues for over a decade, demonstrating his commitment to raising awareness and breaking taboos around male addiction and mental health.

Raising Awareness

By speaking out, Crews draws attention to the fact that porn addiction is a serious problem affecting many, not just celebrities. His story underscores the importance of recognising addiction’s grip and seeking treatment.

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