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RACE ARREST Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

Hampshire Police arrested a 58-year-old man from Ash, Surrey, following a disturbance targeting Aldershot’s Nepalese community at Municipal Gardens shortly before 7:30pm on Tuesday. The incident, involving assault, criminal damage, and racially aggravated behaviour, has sparked concern among local officials and residents.

Suspect Details

The man was taken into custody on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, affray, criminal damage, and racially aggravated public order offences. He remains held by police as investigations continue.

Community Impact

Aldershot MP Alex Baker expressed deep concern over reports that the Nepalese and Gurkha community were targeted. She highlighted their vital role in the town, saying their “service, sacrifice and contribution are part of Aldershot’s story.” Baker reaffirmed her commitment to stand with the community, describing them as “neighbours, colleagues, friends and families.”

Police Appeal

Authorities have called for witnesses and anyone with video footage of the events to come forward to assist with the ongoing police inquiry.

Gurkha Legacy

The Gurkhas, notable Nepalese soldiers, have proudly served in the British Army for over 200 years. Since 2009, veteran Gurkhas have been granted the right to settle in the UK, making them an important part of communities like Aldershot.

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Topics :Crime

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