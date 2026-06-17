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SERIOUS ASSAULT Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

  Kent Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Ashford following a serious assault just after midnight on Wednesday, 17 June 2026 near The Hop Farm roundabout in Beltring, close to Paddock Wood. The victim was attacked by someone known to him, prompting an emergency response from the police and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Assault On Roundabout

The incident took place around 12.30am when officers were called to reports of a man being assaulted at the roadside. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries but has since been discharged.

Suspect In Custody

Police detained the suspect on suspicion of assault and drink driving. The 32-year-old Ashford man remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Officers Seek Witnesses

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward to assist the investigation.

Call For Information

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 17-0023.

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Topics :Crime

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