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FIRE ALERT Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

Firefighters from multiple Hampshire and Isle of Wight stations are tackling a fire at a flat on Portsmouth Road, Cosham, this afternoon, June 20. Emergency crews responded at 3:20pm amid heavy smoke seen drifting over Cosham Railway Station, prompting authorities to warn the public to avoid the area for safety.

Smoke Disrupts Train Station

The plume of thick smoke from the blaze has impacted the platform at Cosham Railway Station, forcing an evacuation. Eyewitnesses reported clouds of smoke swirling above the station and nearby Royal Kebab House, raising concern among commuters and locals.

Multiple Fire Crews Respond

Crews from Cosham, Fareham, Havant, Hightown, Horndean, Portchester, and Southsea are all on the scene working to contain the fire. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has urged residents nearby to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Public Urged To Avoid Area

Authorities have issued a clear warning to the public to avoid Portsmouth Road near the flat fire while firefighters continue their efforts. The situation remains ongoing, with emergency services prioritising safety and containment.

Firefighters Working To Extinguish Flames

Video footage circulating shows firefighters attempting to access the flat to tackle the flames directly. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service continues to update residents via social media, emphasising caution and cooperation during the incident.

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