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RAPE PROBE Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

On Friday 19 June at 7.45pm, Leeds city centre officers spotted a 37-year-old wanted for rape near The Calls. When confronted, the suspect fled, chased on foot, and leapt into the River Aire from Centenary Bridge before being rescued by firefighters.

Chase Ends In The River

The suspect climbed the railings of the Centenary Bridge and jumped into the water below during the pursuit by police. Fire crews swiftly rescued him from the river, and paramedics treated him at the scene, confirming he had no serious injuries.

Armed Officers Detain

Following the rescue, armed police arrested the man on suspicion of rape and section 18 assault. He was taken into custody at a Leeds police station, where he remains as inquiries continue.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

Leeds District Police are actively investigating the case. No further details have been released regarding the assault allegations. Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses or information related to the incident.

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