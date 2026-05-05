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POLICE APPEAL Fatal Single-Car Crash Kills Driver on East Budleigh Road Devon

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in West Bromwich in the early hou…

Devon police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal single-vehicle crash on East Budleigh Road (B3178) near Budleigh Salterton on Sunday, 3 May at around 9pm. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after the car left the road and ended up in a field. A passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident led to a road closure for police investigations until 9am the following day.

Fatal Crash Details

Emergency services were called to the B3178, East Budleigh Road, where the vehicle had left the road. The driver tragically died at the scene, with the next of kin informed. The lone passenger received medical checks for minor injuries and was later discharged.

Police Probe Underway

Officers from Devon’s Roads Policing Team conducted a thorough investigation at the scene, resulting in the road closure. They have now reopened the road and continue to seek information from the public to aid their inquiries.

Witness Callout

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or any relevant information to come forward. Witnesses can report details via the Devon & Cornwall Police website or by calling 101, quoting log number 774 of 3/5/25.

Impact On Traffic

The incident caused disruption with East Budleigh Road closed overnight into the next morning. Drivers experienced delays until the road reopened at 9am Monday 4 May.

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