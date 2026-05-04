Two Ryanair Cabin Crew Arrested at Manchester Airport Over Fitness Concerns

Two Ryanair cabin crew members were arrested at Manchester Airport on 2 May 2026 after Greater Manchester Police intervened over doubts about their fitness to perform duties. Initial breathalyser tests showed readings above the legal limit for aviation roles, sparking police action. Both individuals were later released without charge after further tests in custody found them within permitted limits.

Police Action At Manchester Airport

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they attended the airport following concerns about the crew members’ ability to carry out their responsibilities safely. The arrests were made as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

Breath Test Results Explained

According to police, initial breath tests indicated alcohol levels above the permitted limit for aviation duties. However, subsequent tests conducted in custody showed both crew members were within the legal threshold, leading to their release.

Airline Appeal

While Greater Manchester Police have closed their involvement, any further disciplinary or legal action is now up to Ryanair. The airline has yet to comment publicly on the situation.

Impact On Aviation Safety

The incident highlights the strict regulations governing alcohol consumption for aviation staff to maintain high safety standards at UK airports, with police vigilance playing a key role in enforcement.