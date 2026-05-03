Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DOG ATTACK Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

  West Yorkshire Police were called at 11:33am on Kenton Way, Holme Wood, following reports of two dogs fighting. During the incident, one dog owner sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers responded promptly to the scene.

Dog Owner Injured

The injured party suffered wounds that required medical attention, but was not in a critical condition.

Suspect Arrested

A man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control amid the altercation.

Dogs Seized By Police

Both dogs involved in the fight have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

Investigation Ongoing Appeal

West Yorkshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the dog fight at Holme Wood.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Dead in Suspicious Bristol House Explosion Police Update

BLAST TRAGEDY Two Dead in Suspicious Bristol House Explosion Police Update

UK News
Bradford Man Jailed 18 Years for Attempted Rape and Assault in Park

PARK ATTACK Bradford Man Jailed 18 Years for Attempted Rape and Assault in Park

UK News
Slough Man Rudy Hansell Jailed for Knife Possession After Thames Valley Police Arrest

KNIFE ARREST Slough Man Rudy Hansell Jailed for Knife Possession After Thames Valley Police Arrest

UK News
Dudley Man Jailed Over £400K Black Country Car Theft Plot

CRIME CRACKDOWN Dudley Man Jailed Over £400K Black Country Car Theft Plot

UK News
Michael Wisdom Convicted for Historic Child Abuse and Image Possession in Birmingham

CHILD PREDATOR Michael Wisdom Convicted for Historic Child Abuse and Image Possession in Birmingham

UK News
Suspicious Man Attempts To Open Cars Near Cotmandene Petrol Station

SAFETY ALERT Suspicious Man Attempts To Open Cars Near Cotmandene Petrol Station in Bromley

UK News
Illegal Streaming Gang Leader Jailed 11 Years in UK Piracy Crackdown

PRIVACY CRACKDOWN Illegal Streaming Gang Leader Jailed 11 Years in UK Piracy Crackdown

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

EXPLOSION PROBE Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

UK News
F1 Cameraman ‘Forgets He’s Live’ As He’s Distracted By Croatian Model At Miami GP

TV GAFFE Sky Sports Cameraman Distracted by Croatian Model at Miami GP

UK News
Kent Blaze Tears Through Ramsgate Home – Firefighters Battle Fierce Conservatory Fire

RESCUE DRAMA Person Rescued After Car Leaves A2 Near Canterbury

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
‘Dodgy Fire Stick’ Kingpin Owes £2.35m or Faces 10 More Years Jail

PRIVACY BUST ‘Dodgy Fire Stick’ Kingpin Owes £2.35m or Faces 10 More Years Jail

UK News
‘Dodgy Fire Stick’ Kingpin Owes £2.35m or Faces 10 More Years Jail

‘Dodgy Fire Stick’ Kingpin Owes £2.35m or Faces 10 More Years Jail

UK News
Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

BRUTAL ATTACK Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

UK News
Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

UK News
Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

UK News
Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Person Hit by Train Between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour Blocks Lines

TRAIN TRAGEDY Person Hit by Train Between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour Blocks Lines

UK News
Person Hit by Train Between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour Blocks Lines

Person Hit by Train Between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour Blocks Lines

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

EXPLOSION TRAGEDY Two Dead in Bristol House Explosion After Domestic Incident

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

Two Dead in Bristol House Explosion After Domestic Incident

UK News
Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

BRIXTON SHOOTING UPDATE Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

UK News
Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

PRICE SPIKE London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

UK News
London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

UK News
Man Arrested After Major Fire Damages High Wycombe Garage

FIRE ARREST Man Arrested After Major Fire Damages High Wycombe Garage

UK News
Man Arrested After Major Fire Damages High Wycombe Garage

Man Arrested After Major Fire Damages High Wycombe Garage

UK News
Bodies of 27 Channel Tragedy Victims Repatriated to Iraqi Kurdistan After Deadliest Crossing Disaster

CHANNEL TRAGEDY Two Women Die After Dinghy Technical Failure Near French Coast carrying 82 People

UK News
Bodies of 27 Channel Tragedy Victims Repatriated to Iraqi Kurdistan After Deadliest Crossing Disaster

Two Women Die After Dinghy Technical Failure Near French Coast carrying 82 People

UK News
Watch Live