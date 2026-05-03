Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

West Yorkshire Police were called at 11:33am on Kenton Way, Holme Wood, following reports of two dogs fighting. During the incident, one dog owner sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers responded promptly to the scene.

Dog Owner Injured

The injured party suffered wounds that required medical attention, but was not in a critical condition.

Suspect Arrested

A man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control amid the altercation.

Dogs Seized By Police

Both dogs involved in the fight have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

Investigation Ongoing Appeal

West Yorkshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the dog fight at Holme Wood.