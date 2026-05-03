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STREET HARASSMENT Asylum Seeker With Ankle Tag Harasses Mother And Children In Bolton

Asylum Seeker With Ankle Tag Harasses Mother And Children In Bolton

A Bolton mother has revealed her shock and fear after an asylum seeker wearing an electronic ankle tag harassed her and her two young daughters on Bury Road, Bolton, last Saturday morning. The man reportedly followed and intimidated the woman while she was out with her 10-year-old daughter and toddler, before police were called and arrested him. Authorities reportedly told the mother that the man will face court and is likely to be deported.

Man Approaches Family

The woman was pushing her toddler in a pram alongside her elder daughter when the man confronted them. She said he got close, asked intrusive questions about her marital status, and behaved in a menacing manner by mumbling, laughing, and following them along the street. The mother screamed at him to leave, describing his conduct as “terrifying.”

Police Arrest On Scene

The woman’s partner spotted the man again while driving nearby and alerted Greater Manchester Police, who quickly arrived and arrested him. Social media footage of the arrest shows the man wearing a prominent black electronic ankle tag on his leg. During his detention, he was heard shouting about his visa status.

Possible Court And Deportation

Police reportedly informed the mother that the man faces court proceedings and is likely to be deported. The presence of his ankle tag has sparked debate online about immigration enforcement and how he was free to roam the streets while under surveillance.

Community Alert

Following the incident, the mother has appealed for residents to stay vigilant, expressing concerns for her children’s safety on Bolton streets. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the arrest but have yet to comment on the man’s immigration background. The investigation remains ongoing.

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