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IN THE CLEAR Former Sussex Police Volunteer Cleared After Dangerous Driving Probe

Former Sussex Police Volunteer Cleared After Dangerous Driving Probe

A former Sussex Police volunteer charged with dangerous driving has been cleared after thorough investigations by Sussex Police and the Crown Prosecution Service. The probe, led by Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit, wrapped up in recent weeks following both criminal and misconduct reviews.

Criminal Charge Dropped

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the dangerous driving charge after an initial inquiry. However, after a full legal process, the former volunteer was acquitted, ending the criminal proceedings linked to the incident.

Professional Standards Review

Sussex Police’s Professional Standards Department then launched a separate misconduct investigation, as standard protocol requires. This internal review also concluded there was no case to answer, freeing the volunteer of all allegations.

Impact On Sussex Police

The case highlights the thorough approach Sussex Police takes when investigating road safety incidents involving its own members and volunteers, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining high professional standards.

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