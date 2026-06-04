Elderly Couple Die After Car Overturns in Haddiscoe Norfolk Crash

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s have died following their car overturning into a water-filled ditch on the A143 in Haddiscoe, Norfolk, last Saturday afternoon. Emergency services were called around 4.15pm after the black Ford Ka left the road. Both were hospitalised with critical injuries before succumbing to their wounds in the days after the crash. Norfolk Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Crash Details Revealed

The black Ford Ka overturned after leaving the A143 at approximately 4.13pm on Saturday 30 May 2026. The vehicle came to rest in a water-filled ditch. The man driving, aged in his 70s, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died on Tuesday, 2 June. The female passenger in her 60s passed away the following day. Police are seeking information about the manner of driving prior to the vehicle leaving the road.

Emergency Response

Emergency crews, including Norfolk Police and paramedics, were dispatched promptly to the rural scene. Both occupants received urgent medical care at the scene before being transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Despite efforts, both later died of their injuries.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Norfolk Police urge anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to come forward. They want to understand how the vehicle left the road and overturned into the ditch. Those with information can contact the police online or by phone, quoting incident CAD 357 of 30 May 2026.

Community Impact

The double fatality has sent shockwaves through the Haddiscoe and wider Norfolk community. The loss of an elderly couple in such tragic circumstances has prompted police and local officials to stress road safety and awareness on country routes.

Related Local Collisions

This tragedy follows other recent serious vehicle incidents across the UK, highlighting ongoing concerns over road safety. Police continue investigations into the Haddiscoe crash amid calls for safer driving practices and vigilance.