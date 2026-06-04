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BRING HIM HOME Missing West Malling Teen Last Seen Leaving Camberwell Library

Missing West Malling Teen Last Seen Leaving Camberwell Library

Kent Police are urgently searching for Samuel Ayodele, a 16-year-old boy from West Malling, who went missing after leaving Camberwell Library in London at 7.42pm on Tuesday 2 June 2026. Officers are deeply concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

Last Known Whereabouts

Samuel was last spotted at the library in Camberwell, south London, wearing a white shirt and black tracksuit with white stripes. His slim build and black appearance have been described to aid the public in identification.

Public Help Sought

Kent Police have issued an urgent appeal for information from anyone who may have seen Samuel or knows his current location. People are advised to contact emergency services immediately if they spot him.

How To Report Sightings

  • Call 999 quoting reference 02-0953 for urgent updates
  • Use the live chat on the Kent Police website for non-emergency information
  • Alternatively, dial 101 to report any relevant details

Concern For Welfare

Police have emphasised the importance of swift action due to concerns for Samuel’s welfare. The community’s support is crucial to finding the missing teenager.

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