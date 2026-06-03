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JUSTICE SERVED Fifteen Men Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse in Bradford After Police Appeal

Fifteen Men Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse in Bradford After Police Appeal

Fifteen men have been sentenced to a total of 188 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl aged between 14 and 18 in Bradford between 2007 and 2011. The offences came to light after police identified the survivor in November 2015 amid multiple missing person reports, launching a formal investigation in February 2016.

Long-running Probes And Trials

Following numerous trials conducted over two years, reporting restrictions were lifted on 3 June, revealing the full details of the case. The complex legal process addressed multiple rape charges linked to the exploitation of the victim over several years.

Sentences Handed Down

Survivors Powerful Statement

The men involved have taken more away from me than what I can ever describe in words and looking back now I feel sad for my 12-year-old self knowing what was to come. All in all, this has consumed my life for just short of 20 years, it is not something which I can forget.My childhood has been taken away from me, the impact from what I suffered during my teens will always live with me and I will carry that every day and learn to navigate my way through life with that.

Police Praise And Closure

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Greenbank of Bradford District Police said: “We welcome the convictions and the sentences today for what has been a long time coming for the survivor in this case. I would like to commend her courage and bravery that she has shown throughout the investigation and the court process. These men horrifically abused a child for their own sexual gratification, what they did was abhorrent and they deserve to be in jail for a long time. This has been a long and complex investigation resulting in multiple trials, I hope today’s outcome will give the victim some closure and a sense of justice.”

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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