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FIREARMS CHARGES Bognor Man Charged Over Imitation Firearm Discharge Incident

Bognor Man Charged Over Imitation Firearm Discharge Incident

Michael Hames, 62, of Hazel Road, Bognor Regis, has been charged after an incident involving a suspected imitation firearm that police say was discharged on Durlston Drive around 7.30pm on Saturday, May 24. Sussex Police responded promptly, arresting the man and launching an ongoing investigation into the case, which has heightened local concern.

Charges Confirmed

Hames faces charges of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a weapon designed to discharge a noxious liquid, gas, electrical device, or similar. He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 26 and was granted bail.

Court Date Set

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 23 to answer the charges. The case remains under review as police continue to gather evidence.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

“This was an isolated incident that did not pose a wider Arrested in Sussex for Shocking Anti-Semitic Threats Targeting Jewish Community on Social Media" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/crime/man-arrested-over-shocking-anti-semitic-threats-on-social-media/">threat to the community,” said Detective Constable Stephen Carter. “We encourage anyone with information, including neighbours with CCTV or doorbell footage, to come forward if they have not already done so.”

Sussex Police are asking anyone with relevant footage from the area at the time to contact them online or call 101 quoting reference 1498 of 24/05.

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