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HELICOPTER TRAGEDY Britain’s Only Female Royal Navy Commando Dies in Devon Helicopter Crash

Britain’s Only Female Royal Navy Commando Dies in Devon Helicopter Crash

Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, Britain’s only serving female Royal Navy commando, died alongside Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson and Petty Officer Owen Green when their Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed in a field near Sourton Down, Devon on Wednesday morning during a training exercise. Devon and Cornwall Police and rescue teams responded, with investigations now underway. The incident shocked the Royal Navy community and highlighted the dangers faced during military training.    

Heroic Avoidance Saves Lives

Local residents hailed the trio as heroes for manoeuvring the helicopter away from nearby homes and a Travelodge hotel before crash-landing in a field, preventing potential civilian casualties.

Lt Fishers Remarkable Career

Lieutenant Fisher, 31, from Virginia Water, Surrey, graduated from Imperial College London in 2016 with a geology degree. She joined the Royal Navy after working as an exploration geologist and made history as the only female commando in service, completing the demanding All Arms Commando Course at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines. She was also known for her appearances on ITV shows, including Take Me Out and Ninja Warrior UK. The Royal Navy described her as an inspiration to women in the armed forces.  

Tributes To Crew Members

Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, 42, from Somerset, joined the Navy in 2008 after earning a Master’s in Aerospace Engineering. Petty Officer Owen Green, 24, from Hampshire, joined in 2022 and was training as a Junglie Aircrewman. Both families expressed their devastation, remembering the men as dedicated, kind, and deeply loved. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the families have been informed and requested privacy.  

Royal And Official Condolences

Sir Gwyn, head of the Royal Navy, expressed his deep sadness about the loss and thanked emergency responders. The King is aware and will send personal condolences to families. Princess Catherine, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy’s Fleet Air Arm, offered heartfelt sympathies on social media, standing with the families during this difficult time.

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