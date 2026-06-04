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BRING HER HOME Police Appeal After 10-Year-Old Judiah Goes Missing in Plaistow London

Police Appeal After 10-Year-Old Judiah Goes Missing in Plaistow London

Police have launched an urgent appeal after 10-year-old Judiah went missing in Plaistow, East London. She was last seen on 31 May 2026, wearing a black jumper, blue jeans, bright football boots and carrying an e-scooter.

Last Seen Details

Judiah was spotted yesterday in Plaistow with her distinctive clothing and an e-scooter. Authorities are concerned for her safety and have urged the public to assist in locating her.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers have requested that anyone with any information about Judiah’s whereabouts contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 8793/31May26 to aid the investigation.

Community Alert

The local community has been encouraged to stay vigilant and report any sightings of Judiah to help bring her home safely.

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