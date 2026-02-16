A deportation flight was cancelled after an Egyptian detainee swallowed a vape battery just before takeoff. The man, described as a foreign national offender, was set to fly to Albania on a private plane before being sent back to Egypt.

Vape Battery Swallowed in Segregation

Held in segregation before the flight, the detainee was given a vape device. Shockingly, he swallowed the lithium battery and was rushed to the hospital. After treatment, he was discharged and returned to detention. The incident forced officials to cancel the entire flight.

Investigation Underway, Deportation Still Planned

Officials are probing the circumstances, with reports that the man had a history of disruptive behaviour during previous removal attempts.

A Mitie spokesperson, the firm managing overseas removals for the Home Office, said: “This incident is currently being investigated. At this point, there is no evidence to suggest any wrongdoing or breach of procedure by our colleagues. Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of those in our care.”