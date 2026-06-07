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STILL MISSING Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Police are urgently searching for Albert Cooper, 30, who went missing from Gillingham on Thursday 4 June 2026. He was last seen near Sturdee Road at around 3pm and is believed to have walked towards Gillingham town centre. A confirmed sighting was later reported in Beech Road, Biggin Hill, on Friday 5 June, broadening the search area.

Latest Sighting Confirmed

Officers confirmed Albert was spotted the day after his disappearance in Biggin Hill, which has extended the scope of the search beyond Gillingham.

Description And Clothing

Albert is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build, brown hair, and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Connections To Nearby Areas

Police note Albert has known links to the Longfield and Vigo areas, suggesting the search may expand to these locations.

How To Help

Anyone with information on Albert Cooper’s whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 05-0845. For non-urgent information, please call 101 or use the live chat on the police website.

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