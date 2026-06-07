Cardiff Teen Stabbed at Barry Island Loses Leg After Attack

A 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, Luke Attard, was stabbed in the leg during a busy Bank Holiday visit to Barry Island on 25 May, resulting in a life-changing leg amputation. South Wales Police confirmed Luke was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where despite extensive treatment and multiple surgeries, his leg had to be amputated. The attack took place on the crowded seafront as visitors enjoyed the warm weather.

Family Praises Courage

Luke’s family described the attack as “horrific and senseless” and said his life has been “changed forever.” His cousin Nicole Attard said Luke was enjoying a day out with friends when the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing happened, turning what should have been a fun day into a nightmare. She praised Luke’s “incredible courage, strength and determination” throughout his recovery.

Serious Injury And Medical Battle

Police initially believed Luke’s injury was serious but not life-altering. However, complications led to the difficult decision for a below-the-knee amputation. He underwent a series of surgeries, blood transfusions, and intensive care, with ongoing rehabilitation ahead.

Police Continue Investigation

Detective Inspector Sarah Lee called the injury “absolutely devastating” and confirmed the family have a dedicated liaison officer. The investigation involves reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and gathering witness statements.

Suspect In Custody

An 18-year-old man, Idris Ahmed from Riverside, Cardiff, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife. He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court where he confirmed his identity but denied involvement. Ahmed has been remanded in custody pending a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on 3 July.

Support And Fundraising

Luke’s family has launched a fundraising campaign to cover the costs of rehabilitation, specialist equipment, prosthetics, and travel to medical appointments. Nicole highlighted their commitment to supporting Luke’s recovery and rebuilding confidence and independence.