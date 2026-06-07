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FOOD FRAUD Chelmsford Kebab Firm Fined £500k for Selling Mostly Fat and Skin as Lamb

Chelmsford Kebab Firm Fined £500k for Selling Mostly Fat and Skin as Lamb

Kismet Kebabs Ltd, a Chelmsford-based kebab manufacturer, has been fined £500,000 at Swansea Crown Court for selling “lamb” products that contained mostly skin, fat, and lower-quality meat. The company, which supplies takeaways, restaurants and wholesalers across the UK, also faces £259,298 in prosecution costs after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation.

Deliberate Food Fraud

The court heard that Kismet Kebabs engaged in “considerable dishonesty” over a prolonged period, deliberately mislabelling their products to mislead wholesalers, retailers, and consumers. Lab tests revealed products labelled as 87% lamb actually contained only 51% meat, with high levels of fat and skin.

Factory Raid Findings

A raid on the company’s factory in Chelmsford confirmed large quantities of low-grade ingredients were used, including goat, mutton, and animal skin, rather than pure lamb meat.

Heavy Costs But Lenient Fine

Despite guidelines suggesting a fine between £15 million and £24 million, the judge took into account recent improvements in company practices and limited the fine to £500,000, with payment allowed over four years. The company’s defence admitted they had “taken their eye off the ball” but avoided heavier penalties that would have threatened their survival.

Impact On Consumers

The case highlights serious concerns about food quality and product labelling in the UK kebab market, where consumers expected genuine lamb but were sold low-quality meat blends. The firm claims to have corrected its standards following the ruling.

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