Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

HIT AND RUN Leipzig Car Attack: Two Dead and Eight Injured in Pedestrian Zone

Leipzig Car Attack: Two Dead and Eight Injured in Pedestrian Zone

A car sped through a busy pedestrian zone in downtown Leipzig, Germany, on Grimmaische Straße, ploughing into a group of people on the scene. Emergency services resuscitated several victims while at least one person was covered with cloths, indicating fatal injuries. Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung confirmed there are two fatalities and around eight others injured. The driver was arrested at the scene, showing signs of mental instability. Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the city.

Multiple Casualties

Witnesses have said that several people had to be resuscitated after the vehicle struck pedestrians. At least eight injured individuals are receiving medical attention, with approximately ten ambulances deployed.

Perpetrator Apprehended

The suspect was caught shortly after the incident. Authorities noted the driver was travelling at high speed along Grimmaische Straße and appeared to have displayed signs of mental health issues during arrest.

Public Safety Secured

Leipzig’s mayor, Burkhard Jung, reassured the public that the immediate danger had passed. Shops in the affected pedestrian zone remain closed as investigations continue.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

DEALER STING Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

UK News
Norwich Man Jailed 10 Years for Brutal Assault and Deceit

PRISON SENTANCE Norwich Man Jailed 10 Years for Brutal Assault and Deceit

UK News
Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

DOG ATTACK Man Arrested After Dog Fight Injures Owner in Holme Wood

UK News
Four Injured in Brixton Drive-By Shooting and Stabbing Investigation

PROBE CONTINUES Four Injured in Brixton Drive-By Shooting and Stabbing Investigation

Breaking News, UK News
Man Found with Serious Head Injury in Woosehill Sparks Police Probe

POLICE PROBE Man Found with Serious Head Injury in Woosehill Sparks Police Probe

UK News
Child Throws Rock at Car on A350 West Cepen Way Chippenham Windshield Shattered

LUCKY ESCAPE Child Throws Rock at Car on A350 West Cepen Way Chippenham Windshield Shattered

UK News
23-Year-Old Arrested Over Worcester Alleyway Rape Incident

ALLEYWAT RAPE 23-Year-Old Arrested Over Worcester Alleyway Rape Incident

UK News
Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

UK News
London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

PRICE SPIKE London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

UK News
Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Charged After Southend Knife Attack Injures Two Teens

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

MURDER SENTANCE Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

UK News
Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

Barnsley Man Jailed For Life Over Alan Sutton Stabbing Murder

UK News
Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

GUILTY OF MURDER Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

UK News
Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

UK News
Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

PRISON ATTACK Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

UK News
Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

TRAGIC FALL Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

UK News
Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

UK News
Marks & Spencer Launches No-Touch Bra Fitting Service UK-wide

FITTING REVOLUTION Marks & Spencer Launches UK-Wide No-Touch Bra Fitting Service

UK News
Marks & Spencer Launches No-Touch Bra Fitting Service UK-wide

Marks & Spencer Launches UK-Wide No-Touch Bra Fitting Service

UK News
Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

UK News
Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

Body Found in Cheltenham Search for Missing Man Andrew

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MISSILE ALERT Iran Fires Four Missiles at Dubai Triggering UAE Emergency Alert

Breaking News, UK News

Iran Fires Four Missiles at Dubai Triggering UAE Emergency Alert

Breaking News, UK News
Harlow Police Officer Hit by Car in High-Speed Chase – Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Dangerous Driving

HOLIDAY VIOLENCE Teen Arrested for Double Stabbing at Essex St Osyth Holiday Park

UK News
Harlow Police Officer Hit by Car in High-Speed Chase – Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Dangerous Driving

Teen Arrested for Double Stabbing at Essex St Osyth Holiday Park

UK News
Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

UK News
Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

UK News
Watch Live