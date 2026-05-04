Leipzig Car Attack: Two Dead and Eight Injured in Pedestrian Zone

A car sped through a busy pedestrian zone in downtown Leipzig, Germany, on Grimmaische Straße, ploughing into a group of people on the scene. Emergency services resuscitated several victims while at least one person was covered with cloths, indicating fatal injuries. Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung confirmed there are two fatalities and around eight others injured. The driver was arrested at the scene, showing signs of mental instability. Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the city.

Multiple Casualties

Witnesses have said that several people had to be resuscitated after the vehicle struck pedestrians. At least eight injured individuals are receiving medical attention, with approximately ten ambulances deployed.

Perpetrator Apprehended

The suspect was caught shortly after the incident. Authorities noted the driver was travelling at high speed along Grimmaische Straße and appeared to have displayed signs of mental health issues during arrest.

Public Safety Secured

Leipzig’s mayor, Burkhard Jung, reassured the public that the immediate danger had passed. Shops in the affected pedestrian zone remain closed as investigations continue.