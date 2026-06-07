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MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

  Ahmad Alkozai, 29, from Birmingham, has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Sparkbrook on Thursday evening. West Midlands Police were called to Walford Road at around 6.20pm on 4 June where a man had been stabbed and later died. Alkozai was arrested in Bristol on Friday, 5 June, and has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Walsall Magistrates Court.

Police Make an Arrest

The arrest came after swift police action across different locations. Ahmad Alkozai was detained in Bristol before being transferred to West Midlands authorities. He faces a murder charge related to the stabbing incident in Sparkbrook.

Victim Sadly Dies

The victim suffered fatal injuries after the stabbing on Walford Road. Emergency services were dispatched promptly but the man died shortly after the attack. The tragedy has shocked the local community.

Other Suspects Released

Three other men arrested in connection with the investigation have been released on bail but with strict conditions imposed. Police continue to review evidence as inquiries progress.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Ahmad Alkozai is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates’ Court the day following his arrest. The case will proceed through the judicial system as prosecutors prepare.

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