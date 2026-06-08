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ACCOUNT TAKEOVER Rise in Account Takeover Fraud Hits Argos Shoppers UK

Rise in Account Takeover Fraud Hits Argos Shoppers UK

Online shoppers across the UK are being warned by Report Fraud about a surge in account takeover fraud targeting Argos customers. The spike, noted particularly in May 2026, involves criminals accessing retailer accounts to order expensive goods, often collected in-store. Argos is collaborating with police and customers to identify suspicious activity and bolster security.

Surge In Argos Fraud Reports

May saw 652 reports mentioning Argos, a startling 323% increase from April’s 154 cases. Since January 2026, 1,175 reports have been made, with May showing the highest figures yet. This dramatic rise highlights the growing sophistication of account takeover scams focused on popular UK retailers.

How Criminals Operate

Fraudsters exploit login details often leaked in data breaches, targeting users who reuse passwords across multiple sites. Once inside accounts, they place sizeable online orders, commonly paid for with unrelated payment methods, and collect items via click and collect at physical stores.

Protecting Yourself Online

  • Reset passwords immediately after detecting unauthorised activity.
  • Use unique, strong passwords—consider three random words or passkeys.
  • Enable two-step verification (2SV) wherever possible.
  • Avoid saving payment details on retail sites.

Reporting Suspicious Activity

Victims are urged to report fraud to reportfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, reports can be made by calling 101. Argos is notifying affected customers and working closely with authorities to prevent further incidents.

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