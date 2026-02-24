Keir Starmer is cracking down hard. Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and all major streaming platforms will now be regulated by OFCOM. Yes, *all* content is set to face new rules. Critics are crying foul, branding it a full-on power grab aimed at censoring more than ever before.

Streaming Content Under the Watchful Eye of OFCOM

This sweeping move means your favourite shows and films could soon be scrutinised like never before. The watchdog’s new reach extends to streaming platforms that previously operated with more freedom. Supporters say it’s about protecting viewers, but many see it as Starmer tightening his grip on what can be shown.

Is This Censorship Gone Too Far?

Opponents are up in arms, accusing Starmer of going mad with power. One fiery comment slammed the plan as an attempt to “censor more content” and warned former President Trump must step in to stop this overreach.

“Starmer is out of control.”

As this battle heats up, the big streaming names might need to prepare for a lot more scrutiny—and viewers could find their screens more tightly controlled than ever.