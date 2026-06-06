Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach, following a trial at Glasgow High Court. The verdict comes a year after Kayden was fatally stabbed on 17 May 2025, triggering an emotional response from his family and friends, with police commending their courage during the investigation.

Guilty Verdicts Delivered

The jury convicted 18-year-old Jay Stewart and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, for their involvement in Kayden’s murder. They acted alongside Cole Turley, 18, who had previously admitted to chasing and repeatedly stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing Kayden during the attack.

Attack In Front Of Crowd

The deadly assault happened on Irvine Beach, witnessed by dozens of young people enjoying the warm weather. Witnesses said the trio targeted Kayden and his friends after learning of an earlier fight involving related groups, sparking the violent incident.

Mocking The Victim

Following the attack, Turley, Stewart, and the younger accomplice reportedly created a rap song mocking Kayden as he fought for his life. Turley also reenacted the stabbing at a friend’s flat used as a hideout.

Family Reacts To Verdict

Outside court, Kayden’s parents, Paul and Ashley, thanked police investigators but spoke of ongoing grief. They described Kayden as an “amazing, caring boy” who is missed every moment. The family and friends expressed relief at the verdict but remained visibly emotional.

Next Steps Attack

Judge Lord Scott has postponed sentencing until next month to allow for background reports on the accused. Meanwhile, all three teenagers remain in custody ahead of sentencing.