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FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Joshua Oxley Dies After Great Horton Road Electric Cycle Collision

Joshua Oxley Dies After Great Horton Road Electric Cycle Collision

Joshua Oxley, 22, tragically died in hospital following a collision involving his electric assisted pedal cycle and a moped on Great Horton Road on Friday 19 June. West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team continues to investigate the incident that has deeply affected the local community and Joshua’s family.

Family Pays Tribute

Joshua’s family described him as “the kindest person you could ever meet” with a “heart of gold” who always had a smile and cared for others. They expressed their heartbreak and asked for privacy while urging the public to avoid speculation about the circumstances of his death.

Two Men On Bail

Two men have been arrested in connection with the collision and currently remain on police bail as enquiries continue. Authorities are pursuing all leads to understand the events surrounding the incident.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

The Major Collision Enquiry Team has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the moped before or after the incident, or has dash cam footage to contact them via 101 or the live chat on the police website quoting reference 13260347754.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigations remain open as police work to establish a full and accurate account of the collision on Great Horton Road, with community safety a priority throughout the inquiry.

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