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16-Year-Old Acquitted of Murdering Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare Stabbing

16-Year-Old Acquitted of Murdering Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare Stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe, who was fatally stabbed in her home in Weston-super-Mare on 15 December last year. The Bristol Crown Court jury delivered the verdict after hearing detailed evidence about the tragic stabbing that occurred while Aria was eating pizza and watching YouTube.

Arias Final Moments

Aria’s mother, Victoria Hull, recounted the ordinary day that ended in tragedy. She described helping Aria prepare for school, collecting her in the afternoon, but returning later due to a dance class. The pair enjoyed making mini-pizzas together before Aria sat on the sofa, eating and watching television.

Pathologists Chilling Evidence

Dr Amanda Jeffery, a Home Office pathologist, testified that Aria died from a single stab wound to the heart measuring 3.2cm wide and up to 8cm deep. She explained the nature of the injury caused rapid collapse and swift death, supported by blood distribution at the scene.

Knife Linked To Fatal Injury

Jurors examined a large kitchen knife with a 21cm blade and green plastic handle, confirmed by Dr Jeffery as capable of inflicting the deadly wound on Aria.

Defendant Cleared

The 16-year-old, whose identity is protected for legal reasons, was cleared of both murder and manslaughter after the jury concluded there was insufficient evidence to convict.

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Topics :Crime

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