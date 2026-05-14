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COurT BATTLE Pathologist Rejects Medics Caused Preston Toddler’s Fatal Injuries

Pathologist Rejects Medics Caused Preston Toddler’s Fatal Injuries

A Home Office pathologist has firmly denied claims that medical staff caused injuries to 13-month-old Preston Davey, who died after being found unresponsive in a bath in Staining, Preston. The testimony came during the trial of Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, at Preston Crown Court on 14 May 2024. Following extensive resuscitation efforts at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Preston died on 27 July 2023.

Injuries Ruled Non-medical

Dr Alison Armour told the court that drowning was ruled out as the cause of death after a post-mortem found around 40 injuries, including bruising, a fractured arm, and internal bruising to the throat, bottom, and bladder. She rejected defence claims that the bruises were due to emergency procedures like intubation or breathing masks, stating the injury patterns did not align with medical treatment.

Evidence Of Abuse And Assault

Prosecutors claim Preston suffered routine ill-treatment and sexual abuse during four months living under an adoption placement with the defendants. They allege he was also photographed for indecent images. Varley denies charges of murder, manslaughter, sexual offences, and child cruelty. McGowan-Fazakerley denies charges, including allowing a child’s death and sexual assault.

Unusual And Disturbing Injuries

Dr Armour described several injuries as “most unusual,” noting a possible human bite mark and wounds consistent with “forcible penetration.” She suggested Preston’s death was caused by upper airway obstruction, possibly from smothering or an object forced into his mouth, citing abnormalities found in post-mortem photos.

Defence Challenges Pathologist

Nick Johnson KC, defending Varley, argued that medical interventions might have caused some injuries. Dr Armour strongly disputed this, explaining bruises only form when the heart is pumping blood—which was minimal during resuscitation—and the bruise locations did not match where medical devices would have been applied. The trial will continue on Friday.

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