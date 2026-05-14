Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

IN THE NICK OF TIME Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner has reportedly settled her outstanding tax affairs, with the resolution coming just as she prepares to mount a challenge against fellow party figure Kier Starmer. The timing has drawn attention amid heightened political tensions within the Labour Party.

Rayners Tax Resolution

Angela Rayner’s tax matters have been cleared, removing a financial distraction ahead of her intensified role in party leadership contests. The development offers her a cleaner slate to focus on political challenges ahead.

Political Rivalry Heats Up

The settlement comes amid an escalating rivalry as Rayner positions herself against Kier Starmer. Observers are taking note as Labour navigates internal leadership dynamics within a high-stakes political environment.

Nigel Farage Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, former political leader Nigel Farage faces investigations regarding donations following his significant success in recent local elections. This contrast highlights ongoing political and legal examinations across party lines.

Democracy And Accountability

These developments underscore the UK’s democratic and legal frameworks, where political figures are held accountable for their financial and ethical conduct while engaging in public service.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Kemi Badenoch Slams Keir Starmer Amid Labour Leadership Chaos

PARTY TURMOIL Kemi Badenoch Slams Keir Starmer Amid Labour Leadership Chaos

UK News
Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

POLICE PROBE Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton Beach as Sussex Police Investigate

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Model Luke Harden in Rossendale

MURDER VERDICT Man Found Guilty of Murdering Model Luke Harden in Rossendale

UK News
What Trucking Companies Do In The First 60 Minutes After One Of Their Drivers Causes A Crash

What Trucking Companies Do In The First 60 Minutes After One Of Their Drivers Causes A Crash

UK News
Iraqi Kurd Kardo Jaf Named Leader of Major UK People-Smuggling Network

UNMASKED Iraqi Kurd Kardo Jaf Named Leader of Major UK People-Smuggling Network

UK News
Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

FIRE ALERT Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

UK News
Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

UK News
Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

BABY KILLER Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

UK News
Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

CRACK SUPPLIER Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

DRUGS BUST Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

JESUS JAILED Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

UK News
Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

UK News
Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

DRUGS BUST Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

UK News
Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

UK News
Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

POLICE BAN Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

UK News
Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

HATE CRIME Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

UK News
Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

UK News
Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

FRAUD AND LIES Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

UK News
Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

Ex-Oxford College CEO Charged with £5M Fraud in Cardiff Trial

UK News
Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

POLICE BLUNDER Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

UK News
Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

SHOW CANCELLED Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

UK News
Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

UK News
Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

LAW CAMPAIGN Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

UK News
Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

UK News
Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

STREET ROBBERY Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

UK News
Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

UK News
Watch Live