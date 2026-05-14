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LONG DELAYS Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

A major incident on the M6 northbound between junction 14 (Stafford) and junction 15 (Stoke on Trent) has resulted in a full road closure following a serious collision on the morning of 28 April 2024. Emergency services are at the scene, managing traffic and handling recovery as traffic faces severe disruption on one of the UK’s busiest motorways.

Multiple Lane Closures

In addition to the full closure between junctions 14 and 15, three of four lanes approaching junction 14 are also shut due to a separate collision. This has compounded delays for motorists travelling towards Stafford, Stoke-on-Trent, or Manchester Airport.

Severe Delays And Congestion

Drivers are currently facing delays exceeding one hour, with congestion stretching for more than seven miles on the approach. Officials have urged motorists to avoid the area where possible and seek alternative routes to ease pressure on the motorway network.    

Police Urge Alternative Routes

Traffic authorities and police are advising drivers to consider surrounding road networks to bypass the affected section of the M6. These measures are aimed at reducing further disruption and ensuring safety as emergency services continue their work at the collision sites.

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Topics :Collision

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