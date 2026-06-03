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POLICE VIOLENCE Eleven Police Injured in Southampton Violence Near Henry Nowak Stabbing Site

Eleven Police Injured in Southampton Violence Near Henry Nowak Stabbing Site

Eleven Hampshire police officers were injured during violent clashes near Southampton Central Police Station last night, close to the site where Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed. The disorder erupted as crowds protesting Mr Nowak’s death turned aggressive, forcing police in riot gear to retreat after being pelted with missiles, including chairs, cans and flares.

Assaults On Officers

Portswood saw police vans forced back following sustained attacks by protestors. Bottles and makeshift weapons were hurled, causing injuries to 11 officers and a police dog. Despite the violence, police bravely held their positions to protect the local community as tensions escalated.   Family of Vickrum Digwa Apologise Over Henry Nowak Murder in Southampton

Police Chief Responds

Hampshire Chief Constable Alexis Boon praised officers for their courage and professionalism amid the chaotic scenes. He confirmed two arrests linked to the disorder with more expected as investigations continue. Chief Constable Boon condemned the violent actions threatening public safety and emphasised the ongoing independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).    

Public Safety Priority

Chief Constable Boon reassured residents that additional patrols and specialist teams will be deployed across Southampton in the coming days to maintain order. He urged the community to allow proper legal processes to address concerns around Mr Nowak’s death, warning against letting unrest disrupt neighbourhood safety.   Dad and Brother of Sikh Killer Charged with Weapon Offences in Southampton

Community Tensions Rise

The protest, which began with chants of “Henry, Henry” near the police station, deteriorated into violent disorder. Homes and vehicles suffered damage amidst the clashes, highlighting the scale of the unrest sparked by lingering anger over the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing incident.  

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