YouTube Alibi Fails as Lisburn Man Sentenced for Lurgan Mu

Stephen McCullagh, a 36-year-old content creator from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was sentenced on 3 June 2026 to at least 31 years in prison for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Natalie McNally, who was killed at her home in Lurgan in December 2022. McCullagh’s claim that he was live-streaming on YouTube at the time of the killing was proven false by police cyber experts, leading to his conviction.

Fake YouTube Alibi Exposed

Initially arrested at the scene after Natalie’s body was found, McCullagh presented a seemingly ironclad alibi, insisting he was live-streaming on YouTube during the time of the murder. Police and YouTube initially accepted this, resulting in his release. However, cyber investigations revealed that the six-hour gaming stream was pre-recorded and broadcast as live, allowing McCullagh to travel from Lisburn to Lurgan in disguise, commit the murder, and return before the stream ended.

Police Cyber Unit Breakthrough

Police officers spent weeks examining digital evidence, focusing on background data inconsistencies in the claimed live stream. Using specialised software and a court-authorised seizure of McCullagh’s journalistic computer, cybercrime detectives uncovered missing data that proved the stream was not live. This discovery led to McCullagh’s rearrest in January 2023 and subsequent charging with murder.

Deceptive Role-play And Manipulation

During the investigation, McCullagh portrayed himself as a grieving boyfriend, attending wakes, memorials, and even secretly recording interactions with Natalie’s family to gather intelligence. He also falsely blamed Natalie’s ex-partner, who later courageously testified under intense pressure to aid the prosecution. Senior Investigating Officer Neil McGuinness described McCullagh as highly confident he could avoid justice, deceiving both the public and the victim’s family.

Long Road To Justice

The trial, lasting five weeks and held in Belfast’s Court 13, was circumstantial, lacking DNA, eye-witnesses, or confessions. However, multiple strands of evidence—digital, CCTV footage, and brave witness testimonies—convinced the jury within just over two hours to deliver a guilty verdict on 23 March. The McNally family responded with cheers and applause, finally finding closure after nearly three years of delays and frustrations.

Investigation Challenges And Reflections

Senior officers defended early police decisions, stressing that initial acceptance of the alibi relied on YouTube’s confirmation it was live. Obtaining access to protected journalistic material required legal safeguards and time-consuming court approval, which delayed deeper probes but ultimately led to uncovering the truth. Both investigators and the Public Prosecution Service highlighted the unprecedented premeditation, deception, and planning involved in the murder. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness and prosecutor Catherine Kierans remain committed to justice, reflecting on the emotional weight of the case and hope that future technology such as AI will aid investigations. “Part of our job is to give a voice to Natalie and part of our job is to bring justice for her and the life that didn’t get a chance,” said McGuinness.