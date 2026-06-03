Man Charged With Murder of Baby in Salisbury Appears in Court

A 26-year-old man from Salisbury, Jamie Fulford, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on June 2nd charged with the murder of a baby boy who died after being admitted with serious injuries to Salisbury District Hospital in September 2022. The infant, aged four weeks, was hospitalised on September 1 and sadly passed away on September 9.

Accused Denies Charges

Jamie Fulford pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and was granted bail. His next court date is set for January 11, 2027, at Salisbury Crown Court.

Mother Faces Separate Charges

The baby’s mother, 22-year-old Sophie Egerton of Salisbury, also appeared in court charged with causing or allowing the death or harm of a child. She too was released on bail and is due to appear at Salisbury Crown Court on September 22.

Case Under Legal Process

The court proceedings continue as police and legal authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death in Salisbury.