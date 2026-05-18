Celtic Fans Brawl in Glasgow City Centre After Title Win

Celtic fans clashed violently in Glasgow city centre on 16 May following their dramatic Scottish Premiership title win. The celebrations erupted into chaos in Saltmarket as supporters fought among themselves, prompting a heavy police response. Officers confirmed over a dozen arrests and reported two serious injuries to police personnel amid the disorder.

Violence Amid Celebrations

The trouble began after Celtic secured a 3-1 victory over Hearts, clinching the league title in a nail-biting final match. Fans gathered in large numbers around Saltmarket, with scenes escalating when a pair of supporters were seen exchanging punches despite a large police presence blocking the streets.

Police And Public Reaction

Police intervened as fighting broke out, but video footage shows one fan in a bucket hat knocking down another amid the chaos. Two officers were seriously hurt during attempts to control the crowd. Observers and social media users expressed shock and frustration over the violence, criticising supporters for letting their emotions boil over.

Historic Season Turnaround

Celtic’s win capped off a remarkable season turnaround, overtaking Hearts, who had led for most of the year. The late winning goal in the 97th minute sparked wild celebrations that ultimately soured as clashes broke out across the city centre.

Aftermath And Arrests

Following the disorder, police made more than a dozen arrests linked to the disturbances. Authorities continue to appeal for calm and cooperation as they investigate the clashes that marred what should have been a triumphant day for Celtic supporters.