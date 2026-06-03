Southampton Protesters Demand Police Recognise Henry Nowak After Stabbing

Chaos erupted in Southampton on the evening of June 1st as protesters took to the streets following the stabbing death of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. Demonstrators confronted police officers at the scene, demanding they “bend the knee and pay their respects to Henry”, sparking tense exchanges with law enforcement. The incident highlighted deep frustration over police handling of the case amid a life sentence handed to convicted killer Vickrum Digwa.

Protesters Challenge Police

Video footage from the protest shows angry crowds confronting police, questioning their response to Henry Nowak’s fatal stabbing. One protester shouted, “What are you gonna do? Put me in cuffs and kill me?” as tensions escalated. Amid calls for respect to the victim, officers assured onlookers the investigation remained with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police Response Under Scrutiny

Many criticised the initial police action at the scene, describing it as chaotic and mishandled. However, police officers found themselves targeted despite the killer already being convicted and sentenced. Observers noted that some protestors appeared more interested in confrontation than seeking justice for Henry Nowak.

Racial Tensions Highlighted

The protest drew comparisons to other high-profile cases involving racial elements, with some questioning why gestures of respect were standard in other incidents but not uniformly extended. Henry Nowak’s death also carried a racial dimension, prompting debate about equality in public and police responses.

Discord Among Protesters

The event was marked by internal conflict, as factions within the protest clashed, described as friendly fire between different groups. These tensions suggest unresolved divisions even among those gathered in Henry’s name, raising questions about the protest’s cohesion.