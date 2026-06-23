Bridlington Pub Offers Strippers and Free Hot Dogs for England vs Ghana World Cup Match

Football fans in Bridlington are heading to The Lodge pub, which has drawn crowds by offering adult entertainment and free hot dogs at half-time during England’s World Cup group-stage clash with Ghana on 23 June. The Yorkshire venue has become a buzz-worthy World Cup hotspot by introducing strippers as half-time “super subs” alongside free food and drink promotions, aiming to keep supporters entertained throughout the matches.

Half-time Strip Show Shocks Fans

The Lodge is hosting strippers at every half-time of England’s three group matches, providing an unconventional alternative to traditional football analysis. Two poles have been installed in front of the pub’s giant TV screen, making it clear adult entertainment is a key feature of the match-day experience.

Free Hot Dogs And Drinks

Alongside the adult acts, The Lodge offers free hot dogs during the match and double-pint pitchers to keep fans refreshed. This combination of food, drink, and entertainment has created a lively atmosphere for dedicated Three Lions supporters.

Night-long Party Atmosphere

After the second group match against Ghana, the event steps up with a DJ set, promising to keep energy levels high. A spokesperson from The Lodge said the night’s energy will “go up another level,” branding it as “the biggest party in Bridlington” where guests are encouraged to come early and stay late.

World Cup Buzz In Yorkshire

The promotion has made The Lodge a focal point for local fans looking for a unique World Cup viewing experience. While some may focus on the match itself, The Lodge’s blend of sport and adult entertainment offers a distinct draw for patrons in Bridlington.