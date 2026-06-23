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FATAL COLLISION Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

A 20-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a collision that killed a 16-year-old near Bushton, Wiltshire, in August 2024. Richard Robinson, from Kingswood, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 23 June and was released on bail, with a Crown Court hearing set for 24 July.

Fatal Collision Probe

Toya Jefferies tragically lost her life in the collision on an unnamed rural road between Bushton and Hilmarton on the evening of 29 August 2024. Wiltshire Police led the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.    

Suspect Court Appearance

Richard Robinson, residing on Birch Road in Kingswood, faced magistrates earlier today before being granted bail ahead of his Crown Court appearance next month. He is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Police Appeal Continues

Wiltshire Police continue to urge anyone with information about the collision to come forward. The ongoing inquiry underscores the force’s commitment to road safety and justice for victims.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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