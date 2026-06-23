Pensioner Financial Adviser Jailed for Stealing Nearly £2m in Worcestershire Fraud

Timothy Paul Barnes, 68, a Worcestershire pensioner and financial adviser, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after defrauding 36 victims—including a charity, neighbours, and clients—of nearly £2 million. Over 18 months, Barnes tricked victims into fake short-term loans for inheritance or divorce payments, then invested the money in cryptocurrency.

Trusted Adviser Betrayed

The Droitwich resident exploited his position to target wealthy clients, securing £1.75 million through false representations. He also stole £206,500 from a charitable trust he chaired, misleading trustees about the funds’ use. Additionally, he diverted £1,245 from his estate residents’ association into his account.

Massive Financial Impact

The total theft reached £1,962,481.68 by May 2023, according to West Mercia Police. Barnes’ scams spanned both his personal and professional circles, causing significant harm to individuals and organisations alike.

Police Action And Sentencing

West Mercia Police arrested Barnes on 19 December 2023 on suspicion of fraud and money laundering. At Worcester Crown Court on 19 June, he pleaded guilty to 34 counts of fraud by false representation and related offences, resulting in his prison sentence.

Official Response

“Barnes abused his position of trust as a financial adviser, charitable trust chair, and neighbour,” said Detective Sergeant Bev Hamilton of West Mercia Police’s Economic Crime Unit. “His actions have deeply affected the lives, businesses, and communities around him. We welcome this custodial sentence.”

Anyone who suspects they are a victim of fraud is urged to contact the national reporting centre Report Fraud on 0300 123 2040.