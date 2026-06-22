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LEADERSHIP PUSH Andy Burnham Sworn In Ambitions Set On Prime Minister Role

Andy Burnham Sworn In Ambitions Set On Prime Minister Role

Andy Burnham was officially sworn in as an MP in London amid growing speculation about his bid to become Prime Minister. His arrival at Euston Station today sparked intense media attention, following Sir Keir Starmer’s recent resignation as Labour leader. Burnham moved swiftly to Westminster to take his oath alongside two other newly elected MPs, signalling his serious intent in the Labour leadership race.

Media Frenzy At Euston

Burnham faced a barrage of questions from reporters at Euston Station but declined to confirm a date for a potential general election. His cautious remarks came just hours after Sir Keir Starmer stepped down, intensifying speculation about the party’s leadership future.

Leadership Nominations Open

The Labour leadership nominations open on 9 July, and so far, Burnham stands as the sole candidate officially in the running. If no other challengers emerge, he could potentially become Prime Minister as early as 17 or 18 July, giving him a rapid path to Number 10.

Burnhams Strategic Approach

When pressed about previous calls for an election after Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Burnham dismissed the idea as “jumping several hurdles” ahead. His measured response indicates a focus on securing party leadership before pushing for a general election.

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