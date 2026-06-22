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HIT BY A TRAIN Person Dies After Casualty On Tracks At Woolwich Dockyard

Person Dies After Casualty On Tracks At Woolwich Dockyard

  British Transport Police were called to Woolwich Dockyard on Saturday, June 20, at around 5.50pm after reports of a casualty on the railway tracks. The person, whose details have not been released, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have confirmed the death is not suspicious and are preparing a file for the coroner.

Police Confirm Non-suspicious Death

A spokesperson for British Transport Police emphasised the incident is not being treated as suspicious, ruling out any ongoing criminal investigation.

Support Available For Witnesses

Those affected by the incident are encouraged to seek support from the Samaritans. They can be contacted confidentially by phone on 116 123 or by email at [email protected].

Next Steps For Appeal

A file regarding the death is being prepared to be passed to the coroner, who will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

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