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STRUCK BY LIGHTING Lightning Strike Sparks Large House Fire in Emersons Green Bristol

Lightning Strike Sparks Large House Fire in Emersons Green Bristol

Firefighters are battling a significant blaze after a lightning strike reportedly ignited a fire that destroyed the roof of a house on Wadham Grove in Emersons Green, Bristol. The incident occurred during a thunderstorm, sparking urgent fire service response to control the spreading flames.

Roof Engulfed In Flames

The fire rapidly consumed the property’s roof, leaving it well alight and causing heavy smoke to fill the area. Fire crews have been deployed in large numbers as they seek to contain the blaze and prevent further damage to the home.  

Thunderstorm Sparks Emergency

The severe weather, including thunder and lightning, is believed to have triggered the fire. Emergency services were alerted promptly as residents spotted the fire during the storm.

Firefighters Race To Scene

Multiple fire engines rushed to Wadham Grove following reports of the fire. Crews are currently working to bring the flames under control and to assess the full extent of the damage.  

Local Community Concerned

Residents of Emersons Green have expressed serious concern about the cause of the fire and the risks posed by severe lightning strikes during storms. Fire services have urged the public to stay clear of the area while operations continue.

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