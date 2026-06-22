14-Year-Old Charged With Battersea Teenager Jamal Coombes’ Murder

A 14-year-old boy from Wandsworth has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jamal Coombes after a fatal stabbing in Battersea on Saturday 20 June. Police were called at 4:20am to Glycena Road where paramedics and London‘s Air Ambulance attended but Jamal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspects Under Investigation

Alongside the charged 14-year-old, a 15-year-old boy remains in police custody on suspicion of murder. Two other 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, arrested on the weekend, have been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Early Morning Stabbing

Officers and emergency services responded promptly after reports of the incident. Despite lifesaving efforts, Jamal suffered fatal injuries from a bladed weapon.

Family Support Provided

Specialist officers are offering continued support to Jamal Coombes’ family during this tragic time.