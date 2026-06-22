Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER CHARGE 14-Year-Old Charged With Battersea Teenager Jamal Coombes’ Murder

14-Year-Old Charged With Battersea Teenager Jamal Coombes’ Murder

A 14-year-old boy from Wandsworth has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jamal Coombes after a fatal stabbing in Battersea on Saturday 20 June. Police were called at 4:20am to Glycena Road where paramedics and London‘s Air Ambulance attended but Jamal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspects Under Investigation

Alongside the charged 14-year-old, a 15-year-old boy remains in police custody on suspicion of murder. Two other 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, arrested on the weekend, have been released on bail as inquiries continue.

Early Morning Stabbing

Officers and emergency services responded promptly after reports of the incident. Despite lifesaving efforts, Jamal suffered fatal injuries from a bladed weapon.

Family Support Provided

Specialist officers are offering continued support to Jamal Coombes’ family during this tragic time.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Charged Over Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Leaving Five Injured

HATE CHARGES Man Charged Over Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Leaving Five Injured

UK News
Teenager Tadhg Callaghan Carter Dies Watching Donegal Rally Crash

FATAL RALLY Teenager Tadhg Callaghan Carter Dies Watching Donegal Rally Crash

UK News
Bedford Fatal Train Crash Leaves Driver Dead, Rail Line Closed

AVOID TRAVEL Bedford Fatal Train Crash Leaves Driver Dead, Rail Line Closed

UK News
Major Fire Hits Two Shops and Flats on Wembley High Road

BLAZE PROBE Major Fire Hits Two Shops and Flats on Wembley High Road

UK News
Krispy Kreme Recalls Doughnuts Over Undisclosed Hazelnuts Allergy Risk

FOOD RECALL Krispy Kreme Recalls Doughnuts Over Undisclosed Hazelnuts Allergy Risk

UK News
Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

MORE ARRESTS Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

UK News
Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

HEAT WAVE WARNING Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Stabbing in Crystal Palace

Breaking News, UK News
Tamil Protesters Rally Outside Sri Lankan High Commission in London Calling for Self-Determination and Justice

MAKING A STAND Tamil Protesters Rally Outside Sri Lankan High Commission in London Calling for Self-Determination and Justice

UK News
Police Seize Zombie And Rambo Knives After Music Video Shoot Raid

KNIFE SEIZURE Police Seize Zombie And Rambo Knives After Music Video Shoot Raid

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Hellingly Head-On Crash

HEAD ON SMASH Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Hellingly Head-On Crash

UK News
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Hellingly Head-On Crash

Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Hellingly Head-On Crash

UK News
Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

DRIVER NAMED AND PICTURED Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

MURDER ARREST Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Why Parents Might Choose Online GP Appointments for Minor Health Concerns

Why Parents Might Choose Online GP Appointments for Minor Health Concerns

UK News
Why Parents Might Choose Online GP Appointments for Minor Health Concerns

Why Parents Might Choose Online GP Appointments for Minor Health Concerns

UK News
18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

POOLE MURDER 18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

UK News
18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted During Radford Morning Walk

SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted During Radford Morning Walk

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted During Radford Morning Walk

Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted During Radford Morning Walk

UK News
Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

RAPE SENTANCE Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Court News, UK News
Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Court News, UK News
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

FLASHER PROBE Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Watch Live