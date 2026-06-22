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EBIKE CRASH Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between an electric motorcycle and a grey BMW in St Austell, Cornwall. The crash happened outside Penrice Academy on Charlestown Road at around 3pm on Friday 19 June 2026. The rider of the electric bike was hospitalised with injuries that are not life-threatening, and the road was closed during the police investigation.

Call For Witnesses

Officers from the Roads Policing Team have urged anyone who saw the incident or captured dash-cam footage to come forward. They are seeking information to better understand the circumstances of the collision.

Road Closed For Investigation

The authorities closed Charlestown Road to carry out a detailed scene examination. Police thanked the public for their patience during the closure as the investigation was underway.

How To Help the Police

Anyone with relevant details or dash-cam recordings is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 50260157786.

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