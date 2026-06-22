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Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

Kent Police have released CCTV images following two burglaries at the George Vaults bar in Rochester High Street. The break-ins took place on Sunday 31 May 2026 at 4:20am, and again on Wednesday 3 June 2026 at 11:50pm, with bottles of alcohol reported stolen. Officers are treating the two incidents as linked and are appealing for witnesses.

Multiple Burglaries Confirmed

The first break-in occurred in the early hours of 31 May, followed by a second intrusion a few days later. Both events targeted the same bar, raising concerns about local crime patterns on Rochester High Street.

CCTV Images Released

Kent Police have published images of a man they believe may help with the investigation. Members of the public are urged to study the footage carefully to assist the inquiry.

Public Appeal For Information

If you recognise the suspect, contact Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/89705/26. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or their online form.

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