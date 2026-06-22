Pedestrian Killed in Fatal Bus Collision on Hele Road Torquay

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Hele Road in Torquay on Friday 19 June. The incident, involving a bus and a local woman in her 60s, was reported at 10.20am. Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead. Authorities have informed her next of kin and closed the road for a full scene investigation.

Scene Examination Complete

The road remained closed for several hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out a thorough examination of the collision site. Traffic delays were experienced, but the road reopened around 8pm the same day. Police thanked the public for their patience during the closure.

Appeal For Witnesses

Police are urgently appealing for anyone who was near Hele Road at the time of the collision to come forward. They are especially seeking dashcam footage or any other information that might assist the investigation into how the fatal collision occurred.

Contacting Police

Witnesses and anyone with information are advised to contact Devon and Cornwall Police either via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50260157406.