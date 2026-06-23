Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

A murder investigation is underway after 14-year-old Lily was found dead in Duffryn Park, Blaina, South Wales, at around 10.10pm on Monday, Gwent Police confirmed. The teenager was reported missing after last being seen on High Street, Blaina at about 6.50pm on Saturday, wearing a long black dress and black sandals.

Large-scale Police Search

Police launched an extensive search following Lily’s disappearance. A significant police presence remains in Duffryn Park as enquiries continue to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

Community Shock And Concern

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas spoke of the distress felt locally and reassured residents that officers are available to offer support. He urged anyone with information to come forward to help the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

Officers are working to piece together details surrounding Lily’s death. They continue to appeal for anyone with relevant information to contact Gwent Police through official channels. This is a developing story; further updates will be given as new information emerges.