Devon Police Seek Driver After Serious Stoke Cannon Motorbike Crash

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision on the A396 in Stoke Cannon, Devon, on Saturday 20 June at around midday. The crash involved a Triumph motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Astra. The motorbike rider sustained serious injuries and was taken to the RD&E Hospital, where she remains. Her next of kin have been informed. The driver of the Vauxhall Astra failed to stop at the scene, and police are conducting enquiries to trace them.

Hit-and-run Investigation

Police confirmed that the Vauxhall Astra did not stop after the collision, prompting an ongoing search for the driver. Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Serious Injuries Reported

The rider of the Triumph motorbike was seriously injured and remains in hospital under medical care. Authorities have notified her next of kin as part of their procedures.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Devon & Cornwall Police are urging any members of the public who saw the incident or have relevant information to contact them. Witnesses can report details via the police website or call 101, quoting log 415 of 20 June.